Clemson commit talks All In Cookout, 5-star Clay Webb, more

Pensacola (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn was among the Clemson commitments in attendance at the All In Cookout on Friday night.

Rayburn committed to Clemson in June, choosing to play for the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas A&M and numerous other schools.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Rayburn about his experience at the cookout, five-star Clemson offensive line target Clay Webb and much more.

TCI: Tell us about your experience on campus for the All In Cookout.

Rayburn: “It was awesome. We got into town at about 1:30, 2 o’clock. We checked into our hotel and got up to the facilities at about 3, 3:30. I had some family with me who had never seen the campus before, so Coach (Thomas) Austin and coach Maverick Morris, the GAs took us on a tour to the dorms and around the campus to show us that again.

“After that, we came back and talked to coach (Robbie) Caldwell and coach (Jeff) Scott. At around that time it was time for the cookout to start, so we signed in and ate. Then we started playing some games. So, we had a really good time. It was a lot of fun.”

TCI: Who came with you on the visit?

Rayburn: “It was my mom, dad, sister, brother and my grandfather. My mom, dad and sister had all seen it before, but my brother and grandfather hadn’t. They like it a lot. The campus is beautiful, and they finally got to see that. And obviously the facilities are top-of-the-line, so they enjoyed it.”

TCI: What did you hear from the coaches while you were there?

Rayburn: “Me and Caldwell and coach Scott and Swinney talked, not a whole lot about football — we just talked about how things were going back at home, how life’s going, my football season coming up, that kind of stuff. Not really talking about football, just talking about other things.”

TCI: What was the highlight of the cookout for you?

Rayburn: “Really nothing in particular. It was all just a really good time to build relationships with the coaches and the other guys that were there. I wouldn’t really have one standout moment. It was all really good.”

TCI: How much were you able to interact with Clay Webb at the cookout?

Rayburn: “I hung around him all night. He was on our team (for one of the games). So, that was good. I got to spend some time with him. He kind of talked to me about the schools that he’s narrowing it down to and that kind of stuff. I talked to him about how well Clemson’s treated me. It was good spending time with him.”

TCI: How did Clay enjoy the cookout?

Rayburn: “He looked like he was having fun.”

TCI: Is there any prospects you’re trying to help the Tigers recruit?

Rayburn: “I’m staying in the ear of Clay Webb, Darnell Wright and then Cooper Dawson. All three of them.”

TCI: Does a visit like this one make you even more excited to get to Clemson in the future?

Rayburn: “Definitely. Going on some of the other visits before you were committed, it was really cool getting to spend time with the coaches and getting to spend time with the other players, but it’s a whole different mindset now that you’re committed. They’re not selling you on the school anymore — you’re just up there having fun. So, it was really good.”

