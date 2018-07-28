Jones feeling good about Clemson's chances with 5-star Booth

Clemson’s signature summer recruiting event, the All In Cookout, took place Friday night on campus at the football complex.

Four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones was among the Clemson commitments in attendance. The Norfolk (Va.) Maury standout spoke with TCI late Friday night shortly after the conclusion of the cookout.

According to Jones, he had a blast.

“It was great,” said Jones, who committed to Clemson in April over offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

For Jones — a top-100 overall prospect in the 2019 class — the highlight was participating in contests such as a dodgeball tournament and wiffle ball home run derby.

“The games we played, it was a lot of fun and competition,” he said.

In addition to their commitments, the Tigers played host to several of their top targets for the 2019 class.

One of the headlining uncommitted prospects on hand was Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star cornerback Andrew Booth, whom Jones spent plenty of time around.

“He had a good time,” Jones said. “He really enjoyed himself.”

How does Jones feels about Clemson’s chances of landing one of the nation’s top-ranked corners in Booth?

“I gotta good feeling,” he said.

Jones said he will be on campus until Sunday. He doesn’t think Booth is staying until then, but doesn’t know whether or not Booth is planning to visit Auburn this weekend as well.

