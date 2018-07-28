Top-ranked 2020 Texas safety has Clemson on his radar

As Clemson expands its recruiting reach across the country, the staff will try and dig deeper into Texas territory in the 2020 class.

Safety Darius Snow is one of the highly sought-after Texas products the Tigers are going after. The Carrollton (Texas) Hebron star recently visited Michigan State and Notre Dame and had a “phenomenal time” at each school.

Snow said he has been in contact with “pretty much every school that has offered me,” as well as Florida State.

Clemson offered him in June, and he recently talked to Tigers safeties coach Mickey Conn and frequently keeps up with him.

“I talked to Coach Conn when I got back from Notre Dame. I’ll probably call him sometime next week,” he said.

It has only been a month since Snow visited Clemson and received his Clemson offer, but he is already planning on coming back for a game this fall.

“I will maybe take a couple of visits at the end of July but definitely some during the fall…probably against South Carolina for Clemson,” he said.

During his time at Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, Snow said one thing really caught his attention while he was there.

“I knew a lot about the program, but the real family environment caught my attention,” he said.

Snow’s recruitment is still cloudy due to the fact he is really taking his time. He did mention that Clemson may have a good shot depending on how his recruitment develops.

“I’m in no rush in terms of cutting down on schools but Clemson has definitely caught my attention,” he said. “I could see them as a front runner but I can’t say for sure.”

The No. 3 safety in the 2020 class still has plenty of time with no real timetable or favorites right now, but if Clemson ramps up its pursuit it could have a good shot.

It will certainly be a challenge to dip into one of the biggest recruiting hotbeds in the country, especially with the rise of Texas and its central proximity to basically every school in the country. But Snow is a name to watch this fall.