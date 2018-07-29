Ladson believes more from cookout will join Clemson's 2019 class

5-star receiver Frank Ladson and his family visited Clemson this weekend for the annual All In Cookout. TCI caught up with the top receiver to get the latest on this year’s cookout.

“It was great being around all of the 19 guys and the staff. With everyone’s families it was a great family vibe,” Ladson told The Clemson Insider.

What was the highlight of the visit?

“Playing all the games, trying on the uniform and doing the new photo shoot,” replied Ladson.

The weekend should provide a boost to the 2019 class according to the Miami standout.

“I heard a couple of things. We should have some new members of the 19 class,” said Ladson.

Ladson spent a lot of time with 4-star California WR Joe Ngata.

“We were together a lot. We had a good time,” replied Ladson.