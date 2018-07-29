Reuben: I could see myself going to Clemson

Clemson played host to class of 2019 defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben for the first time this weekend. The Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South standout was among the priority Clemson targets in attendance at the All In Cookout.

It was an important visit for both Clemson and Reuben, who is set to make his college decision soon. He arrived to campus for the cookout on Friday evening and spent most of Saturday on campus as well.

“I really liked meeting with the coaches,” Reuben told The Clemson Insider. “Some of the coaches, this was my first time meeting them face-to-face instead of talking to them on the phone. And I got to meet some of the commits, and it felt like we got a little bond there. So, it was all good.”

Reuben (6-4, 270) was accompanied on the visit by his mother and father, both of whom were impressed by Clemson also.

“They like how they are academics first and they play good competition, and while they’ve been winning, they’ve been winning on the academic side, too,” Reuben said of his parents.

What was the highlight of the cookout for Reuben?

“My favorite part of the cookout was just getting to meet everybody — some of the players, some of the commits and the coaches,” he said.

Reuben said he has been in frequent contact and built a “really tight” relationship with Clemson’s coaches since receiving a scholarship offer from Clemson in early May.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables made a particularly profound impression during the visit.

“His passion is contagious,” Reuben said. “He walks in the room, and you can just feel him. He’s really vibrant.”

The sales pitch from Clemson’s staff to Reuben is clear.

“That I could come in and play a huge role and compete for a spot as a freshman,” he said.

Reuben said Clemson was his final visit before he makes his college choice. He took official visits to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Georgia in June.

According to Reuben, his recruitment is down to Clemson, Ohio State and Wisconsin, and he will commit to one of those schools “in the upcoming week.”

A few factors will play a prominent part in his decision.

“Academics, culture and playing time,” he said.

Where does Clemson stand with Reuben after this weekend’s visit?

“I could see myself going there,” he said.

In addition to the aforementioned schools, Reuben has offers from Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A&M among others.

As a junior, Reuben recorded 55 tackles and five sacks.

