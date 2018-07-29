Zanders discusses All In Cookout, latest commits, 5-star Booth

Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders was among the Clemson commitments in attendance at the All In Cookout on Friday night.

Zanders committed to Clemson back in April, choosing to play for the Tigers over offers from Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Maryland and others.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Zanders about his experience at the cookout, Clemson’s latest commits, five-star Clemson cornerback target Andrew Booth and more.

TCI: How did you enjoy your visit to Clemson for the All In Cookout on Friday?

Zanders: “It was fun, meeting up with the commitments and some of the guys we’re trying to get, just hanging out and competing against each other. It was a good atmosphere to be around.”

TCI: Who came with you on the visit?

Zanders: “My dad, Lindell, and my brother, Quentin, and my cousin.”

TCI: What was the highlight of the cookout?

Zanders: “Really just hanging out with the guys as far as commitments because we’ve been talking in this group chat, but actually getting to hang out, that was the best part.”

TCI: Do you feel like the cookout helped strengthen the bond of the 2019 class?

Zanders: “No doubt. We were just having fun, getting to know each other more and really building that chemistry that we need.”

TCI: What are your thoughts on the newest additions to the 2019 class, four-star receiver Joseph Ngata and four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley?

Zanders: “Two big pickups. Both of them are great athletes. Having LaVonta on defense will help out a lot with this class, and picking up a big guy from California on the offensive side that will bring a lot of grit with (Frank) Ladson.”

TCI: Which uncommitted prospect or prospects did you spend the most time with?

Zanders: “Mr. Booth, Andrew Booth. I met him a couple of visits ago and we’ve been talking ever since then. Trying to get him on board.”

TCI: What was your sales pitch to him for Clemson?

Zanders: “I really didn’t have to say much. As far as him just being in the atmosphere, he knew how Clemson is and the way we treat him and what Clemson brings for him and what we could do for him. So just him being at the cookout, that says it all.”

TCI: How do you feel about Clemson’s chances with him?

Zanders: “I feel there’s a good chance. You never know what happens in his recruitment, but I feel like there’s a good chance for us to land a guy like him.”

TCI: Did your cookout experience make you even more excited to start your Clemson career?

Zanders: “It really does. Seeing your future teammates and getting to hang out with them, seeing how they are, it makes you want January to come faster so you can hang out and play football with them and just get to know them better and have fun.”