5-star Booth joins Clemson's commitment parade

Clemson has landed a big-time commitment from one of the top cornerback prospects in the country.

Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star Andrew Booth announced his verbal commitment to Clemson via social media Monday at noon. His decision comes three days after his latest visit to campus for the All In Cookout on Friday.

Booth (6-1, 188) chose Clemson over Auburn and many other offers from schools such as Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“Thank you to all the Coaches from the great programs that gave me an opportunity to play at their University,” Booth wrote in a post on Twitter. “The hardest part of this journey is having to say no to coaches that have taken time to build relationships with me and my family.

“However, I know exactly where I belong and want to be!!! I have finally chose to follow my heart & step through the door God has opened for me. After much prayer, I have chosen to continue my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!!!”

Clemson offered Booth last summer after seeing him compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp, and the Tigers were long considered the team to beat in his recruitment. But Auburn made it a close battle down the stretch and attracted him to its “Big Cat Weekend” in early June.

However, Booth then made an unofficial visit to Clemson the following weekend before returning to campus with several family members for Friday’s cookout, which helped the Tigers seal the deal.

Booth is ranked as the No. 3 cornerback and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2019 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He becomes Clemson’s second-highest ranked cornerback addition ever according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, behind only Mackensie Alexander (No. 30 overall in 2013).

Booth’s commitment marks Clemson’s fifth in as many days. Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County 2020 four-star linebacker Sergio Allen committed on Thursday, followed by Birmingham (Ala.) Jackson-Olin four-star linebacker LaVonta Bentley on Friday, Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata on Saturday and Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South three-star defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben on Sunday.

Bentley, Ngata and Reuben all attended the All In Cookout as well.

Booth becomes Clemson’s second commitment from a cornerback in the 2019 class, joining Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star Sheridan Jones. He also becomes the second five-star commit in the class, joining Miami (Fla.) South Dade receiver Frank Ladson.

The Tigers are now up to 22 commitments in the 2019 class.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!