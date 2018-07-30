Nobody does it better than Jeff Scott

When it comes to recruiting in college football, Jeff Scott is as good as it gets.

Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach is an excellent evaluator of talent and very selective about the prospects he chooses to pursue. He chases the best of the best every year, and when he locks onto a target, he usually gets his guy — no matter the challenge he may face in terms of competition or geographic location.

That has been the case again in the current recruiting cycle. Scott has zeroed in on a couple of elite receivers this year and gotten each of them. He added another impressive notch to his recruiting belt this past weekend, helping Clemson secure one of the country’s top receivers — from all the way across the country.

Folsom (Calif.) four-star Joseph Ngata committed to Clemson on Saturday over Washington — where his older brother, Ariel, is a redshirt freshman linebacker — as well as schools such as Southern Cal, Notre Dame and Alabama. Scott made Ngata a priority, going the extra mile to develop a strong relationship with him, and his efforts paid off.

Ngata’s commitment comes three months after Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star receiver Frank Ladson’s pledge to Clemson in April. Even with Miami’s program on the rise, Scott managed to dip into Hurricanes territory and pull away the nation’s No. 4 receiver.

Those are far from the only examples of Scott’s coups on the recruiting trail. In the last cycle, he teamed up with Todd Bates to help Clemson beat out Alabama for Phenix City (Ala.) five-star receiver Justyn Ross, who became the first top-ranked player from Alabama who did not sign with Alabama since 2005. Ross joined fellow five-star receiver Derion Kendrick as Clemson’s two receiver takes in the 2018 class.

Two years ago, Scott and the Tigers flexed their recruiting muscles with the acquisitions of Oak Ridge (Tenn.) five-star receiver Tee Higgins and Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star receiver Amari Rodgers — both of whom Tennessee wanted and went after hard. Back in 2011, near the beginning of Scott’s tenure as a full-time assistant coach, Clemson snagged the commitment of a five-star by the name of Sammy Watkins when most thought he was bound to play with his brother at in-state Florida.

The list of recruiting successes goes on and on. But the bottom line is Scott has consistently helped Clemson compile elite talent.

Of all the receivers that Clemson has signed in Scott’s nine full years as a full-time assistant, all but four were rated as a four- or five-star recruit by Rivals or 247Sports. Since 2009, he has helped Clemson ink six five-star receivers. Three of the receivers he recruited went on to be first-round NFL draft picks in Watkins, DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams.

Scott has been recognized multiple times for his recruiting prowess. He was named one of the top 25 recruiters in the nation by Rivals in 2012 and 2014, and one of the top 10 recruiters nationally by ESPN in 2014. Rivals named him the ACC recruiter of the year in 2015, and 247Sports named him the conference recruiter of the year in 2018.

In short, Scott is the definition of an ace recruiter. Nobody does it better.

