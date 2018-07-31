'20 WR talks Clemson offer, relationship with Justyn Ross, Ray Thornton

Phenix City (Ala.) Central wide receiver Eddie “E.J.” Williams didn’t expect to collect two major offers on Monday.

But that’s exactly what happened as Clemson and Georgia came calling with offers for the class of 2020 prospect.

“It’s unbelievable,” Williams told TCI. “Those are two big-time offers and they caught me by surprise.”

Williams (6-3, 183) caught the attention of Dabo Swinney and Jeff Scott at the Swinney Camp in June. He had an inkling that the Clemson offer would come at some point, he just didn’t know when.

“(Coach Scott) and Coach Swinney told me that I did great and an offer was coming in the future,” Williams said of what he heard at the camp.

According to Williams, the coaches were impressed by his speed and route-running ability.

Scott informed him of the offer Monday.

“It’s a great offer for a wide receiver because that’s what they are known for producing,” Williams said of Clemson.

Williams is one of Clemson receiver Justyn Ross’s former teammates at Central High School. Williams is currently teammates at Central with 2019 Clemson safety commitment Ray Thornton.

“I am really close with Ray and Justyn,” Williams said. “We talk every day. They are basically my brothers, and it means a lot to have an opportunity to play with them at the next level.”

Williams said he intends to visit Clemson during the upcoming season.

“I was going to visit even if I didn’t get the offer,” he said.

Williams said that Auburn, which offered him in June, is the frontrunner in his recruitment right now followed by Clemson. He also wants to visit Auburn, Georgia and Florida State during the season.

Williams says he does not have a timetable for his college decision at this time.

