Clemson’s offense will be more exciting in 2018

No matter what Dabo Swinney decides to do at quarterback, he likes what he has on offense.

The Tigers are once again loaded at the skill positions, and though some of those players have not been starters at the college level, they have done enough in their short careers to show what they are capable of.

Tee Higgins averaged 20.3 yards per catch in 2017, while Amari Rodgers finished fourth on the team with 19 receptions. Travis Etienne set a Clemson record for touchdowns by a freshman running back, while Tavien Feaster scored eight touchdowns of his own.

Then there is Adam Choice who became the Tigers’ go-to-back on the goal line late in the season.

At tight end, Milan Richard is back for his senior season, while Garrett Williams returns from an ACL injury and is pushing for playing time himself.

Oh by the way, a guy by the name Hunter Renfrow is back too.

“I do think with the experience we have at wideout, and the growth at that position, young players got experience last year and maturity at tight end and those three running backs,” Swinney said. “Travis was a freshman last year. He was an explosive player, but he was just as explosive being a freshman too, going the other way. So, I just think we are so much more polished there.”

With All-American Mitch Hyatt back to start at left tackle, along with All-ACC center Justin Falcinelli, right guard Sean Pollard and right tackle Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson is settled up front as well.

“We have such good depth up front,” Swinney said.

Then of course there is the quarterback position where Kelly Bryant returns after leading the Tigers to a 12-2 record and a third straight ACC Championship. He will be in a battle all camp with freshman Trevor Lawrence, who was the No. 1 rated player coming out of high school.

“We have talent at quarterback. We have one guy that has been there and done that. It is going to be exciting,” Swinney said.

Last year, Clemson averaged 33.3 points and 429.6 yards per game. And those numbers are good, Swinney wants this year’s offense to be better and be more like two years ago when it averaged 39.2 points and 503.7 yards per game.

“We want to be who we have always tried to be, and that is play fast, spread the field and create matchup problems,” Swinney said. “Win one-on-one matchups, run the football, be a play-action oriented team, run the zone, run the power, run the counter and we are going to do it a bunch of different ways and we are going to be really good at it.”

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!