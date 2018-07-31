What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including a 2020 QB commit to South Carolina from a prospect that was raised a Tiger, the final tweets of the year from several players and a discussion of what could derail Clemson’s championship run this year.

Also, plenty of discussion on Greg McElroy’s comments about Clemson and how the Tigers’ offense will be improved in 2018.

Trending on TCI:

In-state QB raised a Tiger commits to South Carolina

Clemson’s offense will be more exciting in 2018

Only two things can derail our season

Justyn Ross’s final tweet before the season

Moving comments from Judah Davis before his final season

Did ESPN’s Greg McElroy throw shade at Clemson?

ESPN’s Greg McElroy tries to explain his comments

Join the conversation. If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!