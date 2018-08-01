All In Cookout reinforces why Lay chose Clemson

For Clemson, its annual All In Cookout is all about showing recruits and their families that the Tigers are what they claim to be — one big family.

That was felt by Clemson tight end commitment Jaelyn Lay during the cookout this past Friday.

“It was amazing,” he said. “It felt like an actual family cookout with your favorite cousins and uncles and aunts.”

Lay, a four-star prospect from Riverdale, Ga., said his mother felt the same way.

“My mom came with me,” he said. “She said it felt like an actual family cookout.”

According to Lay, the cookout reinforced why he chose to commit to Clemson over in-state Georgia and others back in March.

“It showed the family base that I described, and it’s a loving and fun environment,” he said.

Most of Clemson’s 22 commitments were present for the cookout, and Lay said he saw the 2019 class come closer together.

“We all bonded like a brotherhood,” he said. “We bond with each other easily no matter if we’re on offense or defense.”

Lay (6-6, 230) also continued to strengthen his relationship with Clemson’s coaches, who can’t wait to pair him with Braden Galloway at the tight end position.

“The coaches were saying that Dabo has not stopped bringing me up in meetings and wishes I was a 2018 (class member) with Braden,” Lay said, “and that me and him play very similar and will dominate together.”

Lay, the country’s No. 4 tight end/H-back per ESPN, is on track to join the team in January as an early enrollee.

“Tigertown can expect a lot of effort, enthusiasm and happiness because I love the game of football,” Lay said. “The only way to love it is to have fun doing it.”

