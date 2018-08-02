Top-ranked CB planning Clemson visit after 'big' offer

Clemson is the latest school to offer highly regarded 2020 cornerback Malachi Moore of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville.

The four-star, top-100 national prospect received the verbal offer from area recruiter Todd Bates on Wednesday morning.

“My coach called me and told me to call coach Bates, and I called coach Bates and he told me they had the green light to offer me,” Moore told TCI.

Moore (6-0, 175) is excited over the offer from Clemson. In fact, he named it one of his top six schools on Thursday night via Twitter, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

“It was big, considering that they’re one of the [last] two national champions, them and Alabama,” he said. “So, it was big to get an offer from a top contender like that.”

Moore said the opportunity to play for Dabo Swinney at Clemson “means a lot.”

“I’ve seen what he’s done with the program and what he’s done at my position as far as corners,” Moore said. “And the way he carries his program, I like it.”

Moore is familiar with Swinney’s program, having visited campus a couple of times including for the Tigers’ junior day in March.

“I liked it a lot,” he said. “I learned a lot about the program and heard coach Swinney talk about what they do there.”

The rising junior gained a feel for Clemson’s game-day atmosphere, as well, when he attended the Boston College game in Death Valley last September.

“It was crazy,” Moore said. “It was so electric.”

After collecting the offer, Moore is now looking to visit Clemson again for its 2018 season opener against Furman.

“They want me to come up there on September 1st for the opener, so I think we’re going to plan to do that,” he said.

Moore said he also wants to visit Florida, Alabama, Auburn and LSU in the fall.

He doesn’t know when he will make his college decision, but knows what he is looking for in his school of choice.

“Just the genuine people,” he said. “A coaching staff I can trust, and stability in the coaching staff that they’re not going to leave.”

Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 cornerback and No. 87 overall prospect in the class of 2020.

