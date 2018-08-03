4-star WR plans to sign with Clemson this weekend

Folsom (Calif.) four-star wide receiver Joseph Ngata told The Clemson Insider that he plans to sign his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson this weekend. Ngata said he is just waiting to get with his parents so he can get all of the signatures.

Ngata (6-3, 210) committed to Clemson on July 28, a day after attending the Tigers’ annual All In Cookout. He chose Clemson over Washington — where his brother, Ariel, is a redshirt freshman linebacker — as well as schools such as Southern Cal, Notre Dame and Alabama.

“I just felt it was the right place for me,” Ngata told TCI after committing to Clemson. “I felt like it was a place where I can reach my full potential as a player and as a person, surround myself with good people and become successful.”

Ngata is ranked as high as the No. 10 receiver and No. 66 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 prospect in the state of California by Rivals.

As a junior last season, Ngata tallied 81 receptions for 1,777 yards and 26 touchdowns while helping his team go undefeated and win the CIF State Championship. He was named the 2017 All-Metro Player of the Year and a MaxPreps Junior All-American following the season.

Ngata will enroll early at Clemson in January. He is one three receiver commits in Clemson’s 2019 class, along with Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star Frank Ladson and Calhoun (Ga.) three-star Brannon Spector.