5-star signs with Clemson

Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he has signed his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson.

Ladson (6-3, 180) committed to Clemson on April 14, the day of the Tigers’ Orange & White spring game, over offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and many other schools.

As a junior last season, Ladson hauled in 25 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

Ladson will enroll early at Clemson in January. He is one of three wide receiver commits in Clemson’s 2019 class, along with Folsom (Calif.) four-star Joseph Ngata and Calhoun (Ga.) three-star Brannon Spector.