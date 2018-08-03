5-star signs with Clemson

5-star signs with Clemson

Feature

5-star signs with Clemson

Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he has signed his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson.

Ladson (6-3, 180) committed to Clemson on April 14, the day of the Tigers’ Orange & White spring game, over offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and many other schools.

As a junior last season, Ladson hauled in 25 catches for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 22 overall prospect in the class of 2019.

Ladson will enroll early at Clemson in January. He is one of three wide receiver commits in Clemson’s 2019 class, along with Folsom (Calif.) four-star Joseph Ngata and Calhoun (Ga.) three-star Brannon Spector.

, , Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
17hr

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including results for the Tigers’ weigh-in, plenty of discussion about the Urban Meyer situation at Ohio State, and a top ranked CB is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home