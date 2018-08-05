Davis not at Clemson for memories

J.D. Davis grew up coming to Clemson games with his father, Tiger legend Jeff Davis. The elder Davis was a First-Team All-American linebacker in 1981, a member of Clemson’s first national championship team and became a Ring of Honor member in 1995.

J.D. Davis had a rather quiet first three years before a few injuries to starters last year gave him an opportunity to prove his worth at linebacker and he took full advantage of his opportunity.

Davis burst onto the scene for the Tigers last season starting five of the last seven games, including the Sugar Bowl, in place of the injured Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph. In those games he racked up 55 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

Now entering his final season in a Clemson uniform the senior is ready not just to leave a mark on the program but a lasting impact with the team that goes farther than his own individual accomplishments.

“It’s my last time and I want it to be my best time,” Davis said. “I want to leave a legacy not a memory, that’s what we are striving for this year.”

When Davis stepped on campus as an early enrollee in January of 2015 he had leaders to look up to like B.J. Goodson and Ben Boulware. Those guys did more than get Clemson to its first National Championship game in 34 years, they took part in building a sustainable culture of winning that carried on after their departure. Davis has the same goal in mind to leave behind something that continues into the future.

“The guys before us handed us something great and told us it was our job to maximize it and now we have to do the same thing once we leave to give them a great opportunity,” Davis said.

The recruiting class of 2018 was historic by many standards, inking five of the top players in their respective states as well as three of the top five players in the class. With all of those guys on campus as fall camp begins Davis is both eager to teach and is impressed the physicality of the new freshman.

“A lot has to do with the older players willingness to teach and we are selfless here. If a young guy asks for help we are itching to help,” he said. “That has a lot to do with your legacy, not just how you play but how you coach the younger guys to carry on your legacy.”

Davis is extremely impressed with the incoming freshman class’ physical maturity and believes they are much readier than he and the 2015 class were entering year one as a Tiger. He is ready to step into his new role as a senior leader.

“That’s why I came here, this is my fourth year, leadership is a big thing we preach here and I’m ready to step into that.”