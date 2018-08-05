Falcinelli impressed with quarterbacks, defense

Clemson center Justin Falcinelli spoke to the media after the first day of practice as fall camp began for the Tigers on Saturday.

Falcinelli on younger teammates

“I know Cade Stewart’s been doing great. He is definitely going to get in some. Matt Bockhorst, he is a great player. He is going to be a fantastic player. He’s got a lot of growing to do but he is learning fast. Jackson Carmen is a great athlete. He’s still got to learn. We have a lot of great young guys with great ability. They just need the experience and learn a little bit more.”

Falcinelli on going against Dexter Lawrence

“Dexter is always a surprise coming back. You forget how big he is. You aren’t going to see anyone bigger than that guy so it’ll help me. Between him, Christian (Wilkins), Niles (Pinckney) … they are all great. They’re all fantastic players. It’s tough and it makes my job a lot harder.”

Falcinelli on Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence

“We just work. I don’t care who is back there. Kelly Bryant is a great player. Kelly took us so far last season so I would be perfectly happy with Kelly. Trevor is a great athlete. He’s still got learning to do and he’s got little things to work on because he’s young. They are both fantastic players. Even Chase Brice, he is a great player. He’s going to surprise a lot of people.”

Falcinelli on having a senior team

“We had a very good summer. We have an old team, we know what to do. The guys just went to work and put in the hours. Now hopefully we just keep that momentum going into camp and it will all work out.”

Falcinelli on first day back

“First day back is always a little tough. You get so used to all the different sorts of movements so it’s really just getting back into football shape. It’s always a tough day. I think we had a great effort, great energy, great everything. It’s just working on the little things and polishing up.”