Galloway already impresses his coaches

When Tony Elliott watches No. 88 run a route or catch the football, he sometimes has to do a double take.

At first he just assumes it is Jordan Leggett doing his thing out there, like he did for so many years on the Clemson practice fields. Then he remembers Jordan Leggett is practicing in New Jersey as a member of the New York Jets.

Who is No. 88? It’s freshman Braden Galloway.

“Sometimes you have to look at the numbers because you are like, ‘Man!’ He is reminiscent of Leggett,” Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator said.

Obviously, Galloway still has a long ways to go, but all the offensive coaches have been impressed with his demeanor and the way he has come in and comprehended what he has been taught. Though he missed the first 11 practices of the spring, Galloway played well in the last four practices.

Elliott said the freshman from nearby Seneca (SC) High School stood beside himself, co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Danny Pearman during the spring. Not only did he watch, but he asked questions. He wanted to know the reasoning and meaning behind each play call and how his position impacts the play.

“He still has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but you could tell his confidence is up,” Elliott said. “He came in at about 240 pounds or in that ballpark. Obviously, we know he can run. What I’m excited to see is when we put the pads on and we turn him loose in some of our competitive drills and see how he responds there.”

Galloway reported to camp at 242 pounds, a 17-pound gain since he came into school back in January. His commitment to gain weight and put on more muscle shows how much he wants to contribute to the team right away.

“All of these freshmen have come in and are driven,” Elliott said. “They have a determination and a hunger about them. They have all linked up and they are tight. You could see he runs with K.J. Henry and K.J. was a guy that came in and put on some weight. He hangs with (Xavier) Thomas so you see those guys are tight and they push each other.

“In the end, that is going to make them all better.”

