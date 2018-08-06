5-star, nation's No. 1 recruit planning another visit to Clemson

Clemson is in position to get the nation’s top-ranked 2020 prospect back on campus this fall.

Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee told The Clemson Insider he is planning to return to Clemson during the upcoming season.

“We’re going to pick a game,” he said. “We’ll definitely be down for a game.”

Bresee (6-5, 290) is looking forward to experiencing Clemson’s game-day atmosphere for the first time.

“I’m definitely excited to get down and do that,” he said.

Bresee first visited Clemson for its junior day in early March.

The Tigers offered him a scholarship after the visit, and since then he has continued to communicate regularly with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“We’re pretty close,” Bresee said of his relationship with Bates. “I talk to him a good amount. I think a lot of him. He’s a really good guy and he seems very positive.”

Clemson views Bresee as a strong-side defensive end who could move inside in some pass-rushing situations, something Bates has explained to him.

“Just how he can see me playing there and how I fit into the system they have down there,” Bresee said of what he’s heard from Bates. “Just how good their defense is and how he thinks I could play there.”

In late June, Bresee narrowed his list of over 30 offers down to a top 15 comprised of Clemson, Maryland, Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Southern Cal, Georgia, Virginia Tech, LSU and Florida.

Bresee explained why Clemson made his cut.

“It’s just a school that I definitely want to get back down to,” he said. “All those schools in my top 15 are places I can see myself at, so that’s definitely why they made it.”

Bresee said he will likely further trim his list to somewhere in the range of five to seven schools midway through his junior season.

Can he see Clemson making his next cut as well?

“Yeah, definitely,” he said.

Bresee said he will probably wait until his senior year to commit. He is also planning to visit schools such as Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Maryland during the season.

Both ESPN and 247Sports rank Bresee as the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2020 class regardless of position. In 2017, he recorded 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss en route to first-team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

