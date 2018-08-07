5-star, country's No. 1 receiver talks Clemson, more

Having wrapped up its wide receiver recruiting for the class of 2019, Clemson can flip its focus to the receivers it is pursuing in the 2020 class.

One wideout high on the Tigers’ wish list for the next class is five-star Julian Fleming. The Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia standout is ranked as the No. 1 rising junior receiver in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Fleming named Clemson one of his top six schools in early July via social media. However, he recently backed off of that list, saying on Twitter that his “Recruitment is now 100% OPEN”.

“It was still very early in the process, so I figured I should keep all my options open,” Fleming explained in an interview with TCI.

Fleming’s top six also included Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Virginia Tech.

Although he no longer has a formal group of favorites, Fleming says the aforementioned schools are still in a strong position with him.

“They are still very high in my list, but I don’t have any tops right now,” said Fleming, who has close to two dozen total offers.

The Tigers remain right in the mix for Fleming after extending an offer to him in June.

Fleming sees Clemson as an appealing college option, but wants to learn more about the program.

“It’s WRU,” he said of his Clemson interest. “They have a very high success rate in putting receivers in the league, I just haven’t been there to see all the other stuff yet though.”

Fleming may not be able to make the long-distance trip to Clemson until next offseason, though he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of an in-season visit.

“I’m definitely going to try,” he said. “It’s just a long trip for my family.”

Fleming is looking forward to Sept. 1, when Clemson and other schools are allowed to begin actively reaching out to him and fellow junior prospects.

“I don’t talk to them too often since Sept. 1 is coming around and they’ll be able to text me then,” Fleming said of the Tigers.

Fleming said he still working on a list of schools he wants to visit in the fall. He plans to take some official visits in the spring.

While Fleming currently has no timetable for his college decision, he knows what he is looking for in a school.

“I’m not sure yet, but it’s going to be where I feel at home,” he said.

As a sophomore last season, Fleming recorded 69 receptions for 1,462 yards and 20 touchdowns. As a freshman in 2016, he had 36 catches for 956 yards and 13 scores.

He is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 prospect in Pennsylvania, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 9 overall prospect for the class of 2020.

