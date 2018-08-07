Clemson a summer favorite for 5-star linebacker

Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class is pretty linebacker heavy, but it will still take some more in the 2020 class.

There is always room for a linebacker, especially when they are the top-ranked linebacker and No. 3 overall player in the country.

Seattle (Wash.) Garfield five-star Sav’ell Smalls would be a tough player to grab from across the country but definitely worth it.

Smalls said that he had not been in contact with any schools recently, until he visited Alabama, Florida and Florida State at the end of June.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound standout checked out Clemson for the first time during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, and said it ranked as his top visit of the summer.

“Just the vibe and the culture of the place knowing that everybody is really your brother,” he said. “You’re gonna work with them every day and compete and get better and go to war every Saturday.”

That is a good sign for the Tigers, and they have a chance to get him back on campus in the fall.

“I’m trying to go back for a game,” he said.

Smalls is an interesting prospect. He is looking at a lot of East Coast schools for a player sitting up in the far northwest corner of the country. While it’s not surprising that Clemson impressed him, it would nonetheless be a feat for the Tigers to grab him over the big West Coast schools.

The Tigers do have plenty of momentum and Smalls said that he will always like Clemson.

“Clemson is great and I don’t know how all this is gonna play out but I will always like Clemson,” he said.

Keep an eye on Smalls. Clemson certainly has a chance with the No. 1 linebacker but he still has plenty of time left in his recruitment.