Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins had plenty of praise for freshman Justyn Ross when he talked with reporters following Monday’s practice.

“That guy is a freak. He is a freak. I thought he was going to need a lot more improvement than he did. It’s just the little things like his stance and his releases. It’s just the little things,” said Higgins.

