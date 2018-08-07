Kelly Bryant is enjoying the moment, competition

Since he became the starting quarterback of one college football’s most dominant programs in the last seven years, Kelly Bryant has learned to take things as they are and not to get too caught up in the distractions and noise from the outside.

At this time last year, Bryant was in the middle of a tight quarterback competition between him, Zerrick Cooper and Hunter Johnson. The Calhoun Falls, S.C., native eventually ran away with the competition and then subsequently led the Tigers to a 12-2 record, another ACC Championship and another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Bryant, who replaced Deshaun Watson as the starting quarterback and had to endure countless questions about replacing Clemson’s legendary passer, just enjoyed the moment. He enjoyed the ride and focused only on himself.

Now, a year later, Bryant again finds himself in the middle of another intense quarterback battle. This time it’s against the nation’s former No. 1 player out of high school, Trevor Lawrence. The Cartersville, Ga., native owns just about every record in the state of Georgia and now has his eye’s set on Bryant’s job.

“I look back on (last year) and it can definitely help me,” Bryant said. “Now, it is a different situation. A year ago, is a year ago. Now, I’m competing again and I’m going to continue to work and try not to get complacent as well.”

Since the spring, when Lawrence started chasing him and made big strides with his performance in the spring game, Bryant learned a lot about himself. He learned to continue to enjoy the moments and enjoy every day because tomorrow is not promised to him.

“It is not always going to be pretty. Don’t get to down on yourself or too high on yourself. Just focus on the day ahead,” the Clemson quarterback said. “Like I was saying, just try not to focus too far ahead and looking forward to the next day. Just try to focus on being in the moment, winning the day and winning the rep.”