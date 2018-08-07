Lawrence says he was at 370 pounds at one point

After battling injury all of last season, but playing through it, Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence feels as good as he has ever felt from a football and health standpoint.

Lawrence spoke with the media after the fourth day of fall camp on Tuesday evening. Here is what he had to say:

Lawrence on a healthier lifestyle

“I love to eat. That’s probably one of my favorite things to do other than sleep. But I definitely got with the nutritionists and chefs everyday making meal plans, meal prepping, because I knew that I couldn’t be 370 and still play to where I wanted to play. So I weighed myself every day, twice a day sometimes, just to see where I was. It was a lot of not what I was eating because I don’t eat too bad but how much I was eating. So I did a little portion control deal.”

Lawrence on how good he feels right now

“Last year around this time I had a club foot, basically. That’s what Christian (Wilkins) calls it. But I can get on my toes again. I can bounce on them, I can move. My speed is back so I am feeling good.”

Lawrence on how limited the injury made him last year

“I’d say I was about 45-50 percent last season. But now I’m feeling much better. It was a big turnaround for me. It’s been a blessing. I got a little down, I didn’t know if I was ever going to come back but I just kept with it.”

Lawrence on how he and Wilkins challenge one another

“Another year of him stepping on my feet. But no, it was good. Like I said (Wilkins coming back) takes pressure off of me. It’s kind of a good deal for me because now he’s back to challenge me. I want to make more plays than him and he wants to make more plays than me so we are both battling trying to see who can make the most plays or who does the technique a little better… we challenge each other everyday.”

Lawrence on stepping up as a leader

“I’ve definitely stepped up in the leadership role. Now I’m getting some of the young guys in to do extra work. A lot of maintenance stuff to take care of our bodies. I kind of learn from each of them.. I was a big evaluator my first two years and now I’m stepping up and taking on that leadership role.”