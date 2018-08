The Clemson baseball program has picked up a verbal commitment from class of 2020 infielder Max Wagner.

The Green Bay (Wis.) Preble standout announced his commitment via social media Tuesday afternoon.

“I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clemson University!” Wagner wrote in a Twitter post.

Wagner (6-0, 195) is a big-time hitter who chose the Tigers over LSU, TCU, Vanderbilt and Kansas State.