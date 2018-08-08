Austin Bryant has high praise for Thomas, Henry

After four days of fall camp Clemson defensive tackle Austin Bryant is recognizing the athleticism and mental ability of the freshmen. He and the other veteran defensive linemen are making the most of their time with the younger players in order to be the best leaders they can be to the younger guys.

He also has taken note of quarterback Kelly Bryant and how well he is performing at camp.

Bryant on Xavier Thomas

“He’s just a really good athlete. He’s smart, diligent, and a hard worker. I know he’s going to be a really good player here one day. I told him that he came in here way further along than Clelin and I did as freshman physically. He’s way ahead of the curve in that sense.”

Bryant on K.J. Henry

“KJ is really smart and a good football player. You can tell that he has been well coached. He continues to put the work in, just like Xavier did when they first got here in January. All the older guys, myself, Clelin (Ferrell), Rich (Yeargin), and Chris (Register), we have taken them under our wing. We know that when we leave here, they have to carry on the tradition of a great defensive line.”

Bryant on Justin Mascoll

“He has great intensity, and he’s big, strong and fast. Everything you look for in a defensive end, he has it. He’s diligent and hardworking, and that is all you can ask for in a young guy.”

Bryant discusses the difference in a healthy Dexter Lawrence

“I would probably say a nightmare. He’s a freaky dude, to be that big and be that fast. It’s really impressive.”

Bryant Discusses Kelly Bryant at fall camp

“I think Kelly has been dynamic with his feet, and being able to throw the ball. I think he’s had a good camp thus far.”