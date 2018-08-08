Basketball Insider Report

We have gathered some insider information on Clemson basketball over the past few day so we have a special basketball edition of The Insider Report.

What is the latest on David Skara and his enrollment at Clemson for this season? A top prospect is planning a visit to Clemson. Is Clemson making a late move for 4-star guard Isaiah Wong?

Get the latest in this basketball edition of The Insider Report.

If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

Hot off the press. ‘Back with a Vengeance’ is now available for online orders. TCI takes an in-depth look at the upcoming season as the Tigers march towards another national championship. Order your copy today!