Top two-way prospect looking to see a game in Death Valley

Clemson has won a lot of games in the trenches in recent years. As the Tigers look to recruit some of the best talent on the offensive and defensive lines, let’s take a look at a top 2020 prospect.

Memphis (Tenn.) Briarcrest Christian product Omari Thomas lines up on both sides of the ball and is being recruited by the Tigers both ways.

Thomas told The Clemson Insider that he has not been in contact with any teams recently and is “focusing on school and the upcoming football season” after a summer of taking visits.

“A couple of my teammates and I took a road trip to visit Arkansas, UAB, Georgia, Clemson, UNC, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU,” he said.

He said he “really enjoyed all of them” but also mentioned that Clemson had a couple of things that really stood out to him.

“I like the coaching staff just as much as I like the facilities,” Thomas said.

Thomas said he is hoping to get back to Death Valley this fall to “see the environment of a game.”

He is not claiming any favorites at this time, but did say Clemson has the potential to be one of his top schools if he feels comfortable there.

“I mean it’s not about what they have to do it’s just about where I feel comfortable and where I can contribute,” he said.

It will be interesting to see which side of the ball Thomas ends up on, but the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman could realistically play on either side.

“They are recruiting me for both sides of the ball,” Thomas said. “The defensive tackles coach (Todd Bates) likes my game just as much as the offensive line coach (Robbie Caldwell).”

Thomas still has a long way to go in his recruitment, but did tell TCI that he can see himself fitting in at Clemson.

“I feel that I could be able to compete with the best and I think I would fit in, but only time can tell,” he said.