Could the Power Rangers change their name?

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant hinted at the end of practice earlier this week that the Tigers’ defensive line could change it’s nickname.

Right now, the group, led by All-American defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, is known as the Power Rangers. Wilkins, along with defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and defensive ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant–also All-Americans–make up one of the more feared defensive fronts in college football.

However is the group thinking about changing its nickname? Bryant explains on TCITV.

