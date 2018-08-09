It's time for the D-line to answer the real questions

It's time for the D-line to answer the real questions

Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell says he is glad all the photo shoots and interviews with ESPN and the rest of the media, in regards to all the hype about the defensive line, is over with.

He says now they can come to football practice and focus on playing football and answering the real questions in regards to the 2018 football season.

Watch what the All-American had to say to the media earlier this week on TCITV.

