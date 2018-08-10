FSU commit planning Clemson official visit

Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar four-star defensive lineman Derick Hunter has been verbally committed to Florida State since late June.

Despite that, several other schools are continuing to recruit Hunter as they look to flip the top class of 2019 prospect.

“Clemson, Bama, Georgia, Penn State, Miami, Florida,” Hunter recently told The Clemson Insider when asked which schools besides FSU he has been in contact with.

According to Hunter, he has been in frequent communication with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates about “coming to Clemson.”

“He’s just been straight up real with me,” Hunter said of Bates.

Hunter (6-4, 276) received an offer from Clemson in March and visited campus a month later. He then returned to Clemson for another unofficial visit on June 15, five days before committing to the Seminoles.

Asked if and when he will make it back to Clemson, Hunter replied that he is planning to take an official visit there at some point this year.

“My official,” he said. “Just gotta work around my football schedule.”

The only visit Hunter has scheduled as of now is an official to Penn State on Sept. 29 for its game against Ohio State.

Hunter intends to sign with his school of choice on Dec. 20.

How does he describe his commitment status with FSU at this time?

“I’m committed,” he said. “Not really another way to say it.”

Hunter was previously committed to Miami before reopening his recruitment last November. Before announcing his commitment to FSU on June 20, he released a top eight in April comprised of Florida State, Clemson, Penn State, Florida, Miami, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

As a junior last season, Hunter recorded 54 total tackles including six for loss and a sack. He is ranked as high as the No. 157 overall prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals.

Clemson views Hunter as a versatile defensive lineman capable of playing tackle and/or end.

Hunter hails from the same hometown as former Clemson and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins.