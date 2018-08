Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he prefers the scrimmages where equal on both sides of the ball and that they both have their times to shine, but Saturday the offense dominated the day.

Swinney said in the 160-play scrimmage the offense did not have a three-and-out until late in the day. Both quarterbacks Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence opened the scrimmage with touchdown drives.

Watch Swinney’s post-scrimmage interview with the media on TCITV.