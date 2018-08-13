Mullen pushing freshmen corners to get them ready

Football

Trayvon Mullen said the Tigers had “an edge” as they practiced Monday at Jervey Meadows.  Mullen said he is pushing the two freshmen corners to get them ready to play this season to provide added depth.

Watch Mullen’s comments on TCITV:

