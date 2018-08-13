Swinney does not care what other teams have done

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got straight to the point. If the second-ranked Tigers played Furman on Monday night, they would play more than one quarterback.

Not earth shattering news since Swinney said as much this past spring at an IPTAY Prowl & Growl event in Charleston. However, Swinney indicated the reason he feels that way is because he feels the quarterback competition will not be decided until some point in the regular season.

“The one thing I can definitely say, regardless of how it plays out, I don’t see a situation early where we just don’t play one guy,” Swinney said following Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. “You are going to have some guys that deserve to play. This is a situation where if somebody separates, it is probably going to take place in the games.”

Swinney did not truly say how many quarterbacks he was going to play. He joked, saying he was going to play four and they were going to have Hunter Renfrow be the fourth quarterback.

When he was asked if had looked into other two-quarterback systems in the past, Swinney said he does not really care what other teams have done, all he is worried about is Clemson and what Clemson is going to do.

“We are not going to play people to make them happy,” he said. “We are going to play them to win.”

The Clemson coach said they will keep evaluating every rep from every practice and when it is time to say what their plan is going to be then they will make a statement at that time.

As for right now, Swinney has been pleased with what he has seen in camp from Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice.

“Kelly has had a few really good days. I’m really proud of him,” Swinney said. “As I said the other day, he had accepted the challenge and he has improved drastically. He had a great scrimmage the other day.

“Trevor continues to get better. Chase continues to get better. They are still freshmen. They still make mistakes, but I’m excited about what I am seeing.”

Swinney says all three quarterbacks are incredible competitors that have been up to the task in camp. He is really proud of how they are competing and how they are grinding it out.

“All I know is that we have guys that can win,” the head coach said. “Kelly has not done anything to lose the job. He came out of spring first and he has done nothing to lose the job. He has had a great camp. He may go in the tank next week, I have no idea.

“Trevor has done nothing to lose ground. He has continued to improve. Chas Brice has probably made the most improvement from where he was in the spring. He is probably the most improved.”

Clemson will have a situational scrimmage Tuesday morning at Death Valley.