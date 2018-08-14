Catching up with 5-star Clemson commit Frank Ladson

Five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson is looking to finish his high school career in strong fashion before he steps on Clemson’s campus next year.

TCI caught up with the prized Class of 2019 Clemson commitment as he prepares for his senior season at South Dade High School in the Miami area.

“Very excited. Ready to go out with a bang,” Ladson said of his final high school campaign.

Ladson is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 22 overall player in the 2019 class. As a junior, the 6-foot-4, 170-pounder hauled in 29 catches for 675 yards and eight touchdowns.

Heading into his senior year, Ladson has his sights set on breaking a school record.

“I want to have better stats than one of the former receivers,” he said. “I think he has the record [for receiving yardage].”

As a recruit, Ladson remains All In after committing to Clemson over offers from Florida, Miami, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and others in April.

He returned to campus for the All In Cookout last month and continues to communicate with the coaching staff.

“Just how I’m doing,” Ladson said of what he’s heard from the coaches. “What’s going on with me and my family, how camp is going for me and telling me about theirs and what’s going on up there.”

One of three receiver commitments in Clemson’s 2019 class, Ladson is looking forward to teaming up with Folsom (Calif.)’s Joseph Ngata and Calhoun (Ga.)’s Brannon Spector at the next level.

“Very excited,” he said. “Can’t wait till we all get on the field together.”

Ladson is feeling great about the way Clemson’s 2019 class has shaped up to date. The 22-member class is ranked among the top six nationally by all three major recruiting services.

“I think we have one of the best classes,” he said.

One of the crown jewels of the class, Ladson is set to enroll early at Clemson in January. He signed his Financial Aid Agreement with the Tigers earlier this month.

“It’s great,” he said. “Feels like I’m one more step closer.”