Defense bounces back in situational scrimmage

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was anxious to see who was going to show up and perform well in Tuesday morning’s situational scrimmage at Death Valley.

The Tigers were coming off a late evening practice on Monday and had to be back at the Allen Reeves Football Complex Tuesday morning for 7:45 meetings.

“It was a really quick turnaround,” Swinney said following the scrimmage. “Our camp is scheduled to develop everything. Obviously, physical toughness, mental toughness and being able to push through when they need to, and that is the biggest positive that I take from today. I thought they competed.

“I did not see anybody just ‘Woe is me!’ dragging around, ‘I’m in Day 14 of camp’ or whatever we are in here. They went to work and there was good energy. That is the thing I was most pleased with today.”

Tuesday’s scrimmage was more of a controlled scrimmage. Clemson worked on red zone situations, second-and-long, third-and-one, goal line and other situations they may or may not get to in a full scrimmage.

“We always take one of our scrimmages of our three and we just create the situations and I make sure that we get the work in and then it is an opportunity for us to teach,” Swinney said.

After being somewhat embarrassed by the offense in last Saturday’s scrimmage, Swinney thought the defense was more focused and had the upper hand in a lot of the 50-50 balls they were losing on Saturday.

“I thought the defense did a better job today winning some of those 50-50 balls that they did not win the other day,” he said. “I don’t think they liked seeing themselves go viral on social media so I thought the defense won the majority of the 50-50 balls today.

“Of course they got Trayvon back today as well. He was back in the mix. He is a pretty good player to throw back in there.”

As for the offense, Swinney felt the day was more competitive than it was in Saturday’s scrimmage, but he was disappointed with the discipline of his offensive unit.

“Today was more competitive,” he said. “I can’t say just one side won the day. I kind of like it that way. It was very competitive on both sides. Offensively, there were too many mistakes from a discipline standpoint. It was just jumping offside. We are very undisciplined right now as an offense when it comes to staying onside. Our receivers, we had multiple receivers jumping offside, a tight end jumping offside, we had a tackle jump offside, just things that cannot happen.”

There were some good things Swinney saw from the offense. He thought running back Adam Choice had his best day in camp. Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and Lyn-J Dixon all had nice days as well.

“Really, just overall, we got a lot accomplished,” Swinney said.