Orhorhoro feels blessed to be a Clemson commit

Having signed his Financial Aid Agreement with Clemson earlier this month, River Rouge (Mich.) defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro is one step closer to officially becoming a Tiger.

TCI recently caught up with the Class of 2019 Clemson commitment about signing his FAA and much more.

“It feels really good,” Orhorhoro said. “It’s kind of a relief. All the hard work I put in is finally coming to pass, and now I’m getting closer and closer to being a Tiger. It’s really exciting because I only have about a couple months of high school left.”

Before he begins his Clemson career next year, Orhorhoro is focused on finishing his high school career with a bang. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder has a big personal goal for his senior season at River Rouge High School.

“I want to break the Michigan state sack record,” said Orhorhoro, who recorded double-digit sacks and tackles for loss while playing his first season of football as a junior in 2017. “I think it was 26. So, I’m trying to break that this year.”

Orhorhoro continues to communicate regularly with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, both of whom played a major role in his decision to commit to the Tigers.

“They’re very excited for me, telling me to keep working hard this season and have the best season of my life since it’s my last season,” Orhorhoro said. “They’re telling me to work hard every day at practice and stuff like that.”

Orhorhoro made his first-ever visit to Clemson in June before committing a couple of days later. He then returned to campus with a few family members for the All In Cookout in late July.

“It was great,” he said of the cookout. “I came down with my parents and my brother. They loved it. I loved it. I got to hang out with the other commits. It seems like I’ve known them forever now. We communicate a lot, and I got to meet a lot more of the players. I had a great time.”

Orhorhoro has already built a strong bond with his fellow commits in Clemson’s 2019 class, especially fellow defensive line commit Etinosa Reuben of Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill South.

“Me and ET are trying to be roommates,” Orhorhoro said. “We talk a lot. We have our little group chat and we communicate with each other and talk to each other about the season and stuff like that.”

Orhorhoro feels blessed to be a Clemson commitment. He will be an early enrollee and can’t wait to get on campus full time starting in January.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “It’s just a blessing even being in this position. Some kids wish to be in this position but they can’t. So, God has blessed me with the physical abilities and the mental abilities to be able to play this sport and to be able to carry it on past high school and maybe past college. So, it’s just all God’s plan, God willing.”