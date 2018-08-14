Quarterbacks could not find the right zip code

Tee Higgins stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 208 pounds. Diondre Overton stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 205 pounds and Justyn Ross stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 207 pounds. Despite all that height and physicality, Clemson’s quarterback still could not connected with the tall targets in Tuesday’s situational scrimmage at Clemson’s Death Valley.

Though Kelly Bryant, Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice did well across the board on Tuesday, they could not connect with the big-three wideouts for much of the day.

“They had some really nice plays, but today, I think we had too many no-touches,” Swinney said.

Swinney called his group of wide receivers zip-code wideouts, meaning the quarterback just has to throw the football in the same zip code and they will find a way to come up with the football.

“You know!? You just kind of get it in the zip code and we were out of the zip code too many times today,” Swinney said.

The Tigers’ head coach said all three quarterbacks were overthrowing the football or were just off target. At times it got frustrating for Swinney and the coaches to watch because they did not give their wide receivers an opportunity to make plays.

“Okay, you have a pressure throw and all of that kind of stuff, but hundred percent of the balls they don’t touch, they don’t catch. I know that,” Swinney said. “I’ve coached wideouts my whole life. If you touch it, you catch it. I’m always on the quarterback’s side. But if you can’t touch it, you can’t catch it. We had too many no touches today where we have to give those guys a chance to make a play.”

Swinney said his quarterbacks made the right reads and made the right decisions in the passing game. They just did not put the ball where it needed to me for whatever the reason.

“They made the right read and made the right decision, but the guy did not touch the ball,” he said. “They were a little long or a little off target or whatever. So, we have been really good all camp. But today, there were too many zeroes. We did not have a chance to make a play.”