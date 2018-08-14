Swinney goes on comical rant when asked about his QBs

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went on a comical rant when he was asked how far Kelly Bryant was ahead of Trevor Lawrence following Tuesday’s situational scrimmage at Death Valley.
Watch Swinney’s answer to the media on TCITV.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went on a comical rant when he was asked how far Kelly Bryant was ahead of Trevor Lawrence following Tuesday’s situational scrimmage at Death Valley.
Watch Swinney’s answer to the media on TCITV.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was anxious to see who was going to show up and perform well in Tuesday morning’s situational scrimmage at Death Valley. The Tigers were coming off a late evening practice on (…)
After stellar freshman and sophomore seasons, earning him All-ACC and All-America honors, Greg Huegel was poised to keep the momentum rolling. He jumped out to a solid start going two-for-four on field (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Tuesday’s practice at Death Valley. Swinney talked about the Tigers’ situational scrimmage and what he thought they did good (…)
Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen spoke to the media Monday evening following practice at Jervey Meadows in Clemson. The junior was asked about several topics, including stepping up as a veteran, what he (…)
Trevor Lawrence came into Clemson with the highest of credentials a quarterback can have. A 5-star talent, he was rated as the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2018. However, none of that warrants (…)
Clemson linebacker Tre Lamar was a big contributor to the Tigers’ defense throughout the first half of the 2017 campaign. After a relatively quiet freshman season the linebacker burst onto the scene (…)
Everybody talks about Clemson’s defensive line, and deservedly so. The Tigers have perhaps the best defensive line on the country with All-Americans Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and (…)
Five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson is looking to finish his high school career in strong fashion before he steps on Clemson’s campus next year. TCI caught up with the prized Class of 2019 Clemson (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media after Monday’s practice at Jervey Meadows. Swinney was asked about the quarterback battle, how the defense responded after Saturday’s (…)
Following a disappointing performance in Saturday’s scrimmage at Death Valley, Clemson’s defense bounced back in practice on Monday at Jervey Meadows, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. (…)