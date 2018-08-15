4-star linebacker has Clemson on his list of top schools

As Clemson looks to fill the big hole that Dorian O’Daniel left at the nickel position, let’s take a quick look at a 2020 recruit who could slot in at that position for the Tigers in the future.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star linebacker Derek Wingo holds offers from a long list of Power Five programs.

Wingo said that he has been in contact with Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Louisville, Michigan and Florida.

He recently talked with defensive coordinator Brent Venables last week about how he fits into Clemson’s system.

“We talked about their schedule, possibly getting up there for a game and how they can see me fitting in on their defense,” Wingo said. “They think I am a guy who can make plays in the backfield and in coverage.”

Clemson is recruiting him as an outside linebacker, but his 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame could also allow him to fall back into coverage and possibly even play safety if needed.

Wingo told The Clemson Insider that he plans on taking visits to Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma during the upcoming season.

He doesn’t have an official list of favorites, but said that to “just finally get up there for a game” is something that would give the Tigers potential to be a favorite.

“Well they’re already a top school but I’d say a visit would help,” Wingo said.

Clemson’s ability to win games and produce NFL prospects really sets the program apart from other programs he is currently looking at.

“Their ability to produce, success, winning games and making NFL prospects,” he said.

Wingo said that he will narrow down his list of schools “mid-season most likely,” but Clemson looks set to make the list, especially if a fall visit goes well. Right now, he said he “thinks [Clemson’s defense] is a perfect fit” for him.