Clemson a top school for Peach State RB

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern 2020 running back Jordon Simmons has visited Clemson a few times, most recently in June to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“The visit went well,” Simmons told TCI recently. “Coach (Tony Elliott) always kept an eye on me to make sure he could see me on everything I did wrong, try to help me become a better player while I was out there. He seems like a good coach.”

Elliott takes his time and is very selective when it comes to extending offers at the running back position.

Clemson has yet to offer a running back in the 2020 class, though Simmons (5-11, 185) has heard from Elliott that he is high on the Tigers’ recruiting board.

“He said he really likes me and that I’m one of his top on the board right now,” Simmons said. “But at the time, he said he was still looking at 2019 and seeing where he stands. But when 2020 comes around, he said he’ll let me know and he’ll give me a call and we’ll talk and we’ll get more into the process. Because he said he’s real patient on his running backs when he picks them out.”

Should Elliott pull the trigger on an offer to Simmons, it would be big for the Peach State back who already considers Clemson one of his favorites.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “I’m really looking into that school. It’s one of my top schools right now.”

Simmons owns a dozen scholarship offers as a rising junior. His list includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Oregon.

He cited Florida and Ole Miss as his other top schools right now and said he plans to release an official list of favorites around December.

Simmons, who would like to commit in February or March, is looking for several things in a school.

“I’m basically just looking for a great position coach that can get me better,” he said, “and a great coaching staff that I can be around that’s loving and caring that I can talk to any time outside of football that’s going to help me become a better man when I graduate. I don’t exactly know what I want to major in yet, I’m still looking into it, but a school that’s high up in my major, and a great head coach that my parents can build a relationship with and talk to any time.”

Simmons said he has visited Clemson three times in the past, including for the Swinney Camp this summer, and wants to return for a game in the fall.

“I really haven’t seen much outside the football program, but inside the football program, they have nice facilities and everything,” Simmons said of Clemson. “It’s just a nice school.”