Terrell talks camp, Goodrich, McMichael

Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell spoke with the media earlier this week. He had a lot to say about his growth and about helping young cornerbacks Mario Goodrich and Kyler McMichael.

Terrell on freshman cornerbacks Kyler McMichael and Mario Goodrich

“They came in a good size. We’ve got to get them right in the film room… get the plays down fast so we can have depth. That will be a big improvement if we get them knowledgeable. I tell them when we go home at night, to look at the play book. With the other corner, to know your job and know what you have to do. That will translate over to us getting to both sides. When you know both sides your confidence will go up.”

Terrell on coming into fall camp as a starter

“I’m going into camp, and I’m taking every rep. Every time I come out here, I know why I’m out here. We are all competing and at the end of the day it’s the coach’s decision, but I can only do my part.”

Terrell on pushing Mark Fields for the starting job

“We push each other, and we push Trayvon (Mullen) too. We are trying to get the young guys on board too and all play together. During the season, we are going to need more than us three.”

Terrell on defending Justyn Ross

“He’s got good size and he is a real good receiver. He’s great competition. He’s just real good.”

Terrell on what he did in the offseason

“I’ve been trying to focus more on the playbook and the weight room. I think that’s what I need more than anything, the weight room.”