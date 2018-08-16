5-star defensive end has Clemson No. 1

Clemson is always looking for the next big addition to one of the best reloading defensive lines in the country.

It may have found one in the No. 2 defensive end in the 2020 class.

Sanford (N.C.) Lee County standout Desmond Evans has the size (6-6, 210) and athleticism to get into backfields and disrupt both the pass and the run.

The five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite was recently in contact with UNC, Tennessee, South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech, and NC State.

Evans told The Clemson Insider that he talked with Clemson defensive line coach Todd Bates during the first week of August.

“He just wanted to see what I’ve been up too pretty much and when I’m going to come watch a game,” he said.

Evans said that his relationship with Bates is extremely positive and improved after he and his coach visited Clemson this summer.

“Well I can say that Clemson is one of my top choices for going to college because during this summer me and my high school coach drove to Clemson on a visit,” Evans said. “He had a little cookout and stuff where the coaches came to talk and have a good time. So our relationship is pretty good. I can call him and ask him about his day and stuff like that, he gives me advice. So yeah it’s a good relationship.”

It also helps that the Tigers have been as successful off of the field as they have on the field.

“How they have the ability to graduate or have half of the team’s GPA 3.0 or higher,” he said.

Evans also told TCI that Clemson is his top choice at this point in the recruiting process.

Joining one of the best defensive lines is a tall task, but Evans said that he would be ready and prepared to take on the task if he ends up choosing the Tigers.

“It won’t feel like anything really because you prepared your whole life to be the best,” he said.

Clemson has a good shot at pulling Evans in from North Carolina and he thinks his skill set fits any defensive line perfectly.

“I’m fast and good with my hands and can read the offensive line play pretty well,” he said.