Big OL says Clemson offer would 'shake up' his recruitment

Canton (Ga.) Creekview 2020 offensive tackle John Williams hopes to return to Clemson for at least one unofficial visit in the fall.

“I would like to squeeze in a couple of games at Clemson this year,” Williams said. “I for sure want to go to the South Carolina game but also would like to go earlier in the season, maybe around Week 3.”

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Williams most recently visited Clemson to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He also attended the Tigers’ junior day back in March.

According to Williams, he has been in contact with the Tigers since he was last on campus.

“I have talked to Coach (Robbie) Caldwell a couple of times in the last month or so,” he said. “I have also talked to Coach (Brandon) Streeter, our school recruiter.”

A junior in high school, Williams is closing in on double-digit scholarship offers. In the spring, he received offers from NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Wisconsin among others.

As it stands now, the Peach State standout isn’t ready to name any top schools in his recruitment.

“As far as favorites, I’m still in the process of building relationships and figuring that out,” he said. “I sort of have a starting list based on relationships I’ve built but it’s early. I am very fortunate to have some really amazing offensive line coaches recruiting me. They are men I can really look up to.”

With that said, Williams made it clear that Clemson would be one of his top schools should it offer moving forward.

“An offer from Clemson would definitely shake up my current list a bit and I won’t lie, they would be in the top 5 for sure,” Williams said. “But I am really thankful for the coaches that believed in me at the very beginning and have already offered me.

“Time will tell if I am a player Clemson thinks can help them win. In the end for me it is about going to a school where the coaches believe I can make an impact on their program.”

Along with Clemson, Williams wants to visit Tennessee, Ole Miss, UNC, NC State, Memphis and possibly Wake Forest in the fall.

Williams was recently named one of the “Super Six” players in Cherokee County by the Cherokee Tribune.