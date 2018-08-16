Jones can't wait to team up with Booth at Clemson

One of the top prospects in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class is Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones.

Jones (6-1, 175) committed to Clemson in April, choosing Dabo Swinney’s program over offers from Ohio State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and others. He is ranked as high as the No. 7 cornerback and No. 74 overall prospect in the country by ESPN.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Jones about his upcoming senior season, the Tigers’ recent commitment from Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer five-star cornerback Andrew Booth, and more.

TCI: So how excited are you for your senior season?

Jones: “The most I’ve ever been. I just can’t wait until next Friday at 7 p.m.”

TCI: Do you have any personal goals for the season?

Jones: “5+ Interceptions (2+ Returned)

10+ PBUs

10+ TDs between Offense, Defense, and Special Teams

No TDs given up

1st Team All Everything”

TCI: What are your thoughts on Andrew Booth joining the 2019 class following the All In Cookout last month?

Jones: “Great addition. I was recruiting bro hard and we already have that relationship. It’s gonna be crazy come these next 3-4 years.”

TCI: How excited are you to team up with Booth and how good do you think you guys can be as a cornerback duo in the future?

Jones: “I believe we’ll be the best because that’s all we know is to be the best at what we do.”

TCI: How do you feel about the way the 2019 class has shaped up overall to this point?

Jones: “I feel like we have the best class in the country.”

TCI: What have you been hearing from Clemson’s coaches?

Jones: “They’re just checking up on me all the time, seeing how everything is going and wishing me luck for the season.”

Jones played the past two seasons at Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School in Virginia Beach, Va., before transferring to Maury High School in January. He is on track to graduate early and enroll at Clemson mid-year.

Both Jones and Booth plan to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game on Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.