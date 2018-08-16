Tigers have a lot of work to do

Clemson will hold its second full scrimmage of camp and its third overall this morning at Death Valley. The Tigers held a situational scrimmage on Tuesday. There are a lot of things on both the offensive and defensive side the coaches want to see the units improve on.

Obviously, they want to see the defense perform better than it did in last Saturday’s scrimmage. The offense owned the scrimmage, while the defense also hurt itself with untimely penalties at times.

In the situational scrimmage, it was the offense that hurt itself with procedure penalties and such, and also showed a lack of urgency in the two-minute offense.

“It was really more the young guys,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “They were walking around like we have forever and in the meantime the clock is ticking … and we are still trying to lineup. I did not think our tempo was really good with our younger guys.”

Swinney says the offense, overall, has been playing with a good tempo in camp, which he feels was an advantage for the offense in last Saturday’s scrimmage. However, he has been disappointed they are not being disciplined on their hard counts.

“That is something that we have to clean up,” he said. “The cadence should be an offensive edge, a competitive advantage. We want it to be, but right now that is an area where we have to improve.”

The coaching staff will also like to see who has the edge in the 50-50 balls between the wide receivers and the cornerbacks. In last Saturday’s scrimmage the offense dominated in that area, highlighted by Justyn Ross’ one-handed grab that went viral on social media.

However, the defense was missing starter Trayvon Mullen and freshman Mario Goodrich in the scrimmage. Mullen returned for Tuesday’s situational scrimmage and the defense won those 50-50 balls.

Swinney also wants to see his quarterbacks to a better job throwing the ball in those situations. They missed on a lot of those passes on Tuesday by either overthrowing the football or being off-target.

“Okay, you have a pressure throw and all of that kind of stuff, but a hundred percent of the balls they don’t touch, they don’t catch. I know that,” Swinney said. “I’ve coached wideouts my whole life. If you touch it, you catch it. I’m always on the quarterback’s side. But if you can’t touch it, you can’t catch it. We had too many no touches today where we have to give those guys a chance to make a play.”