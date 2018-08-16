Venables: "It was a good last scrimmage"

Venables: "It was a good last scrimmage"

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Thursday’s scrimmage was “a good last scrimmage”.  Coach Venables went on to say he saw some good and some bad as the Tigers scrimmaged in Death Valley.

Watch coach Venables interview on TCITV:

 

