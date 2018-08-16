Venables: "It was a good last scrimmage"

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Thursday’s scrimmage was “a good last scrimmage”. Coach Venables went on to say he saw some good and some bad as the Tigers scrimmaged in Death Valley.
Watch coach Venables interview on TCITV:
Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith looks as good as he has since he stepped on campus in 2016, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. “He’s made great improvement,” Swinney said Thursday (…)
Following last Saturday’s scrimmage, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wished things were a little more balanced. The offense owned the day and that is not always a good thing for a head coach. However, on (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made it very clear that he has no plans to give up a home game for a neutral site game. Watch Swinney give the reasons why on TCITV:
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had plenty to say following Thursday’s scrimmage in Death Valley. Swinney said the first group on both sides of the ball had a really good day. Watch (…)
This time last year A.J. Terrell was an unknown freshman just trying to find a way he can help a team that was coming off a national championship. He knew getting into the starting lineup would be a (…)
One of the top prospects in Clemson’s 2019 recruiting class is Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones. Jones (6-1, 175) committed to Clemson in April, choosing Dabo Swinney’s (…)
Clemson will hold its second full scrimmage of camp and its third overall this morning at Death Valley. The Tigers held a situational scrimmage on Tuesday. There are a lot of things on both the offensive (…)
Canton (Ga.) Creekview 2020 offensive tackle John Williams hopes to return to Clemson for at least one unofficial visit in the fall. “I would like to squeeze in a couple of games at Clemson this (…)
It seems like Adam Choice has been at Clemson for a very long time. The truth of the matter is he has. Choice signed with Clemson in 2014 and was a part of a class the consisted of quarterback Deshaun Watson (…)
Last month, Clemson commitment Jonathan French was named to the 2018 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, a national showcase that features the country’s best collection of top high school prospects. (…)