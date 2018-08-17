Elliott wants to see improvement with 'second group'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott liked what he saw from the first team in Thursday’s scrimmage, but wants to see improvement from the second unit.
Watch Elliott discuss the scrimmage and the depth chart on TCITV:
When Dabo Swinney became the head coach at Clemson in 2009, he sat down and had a serious conversation with then athletic director Terry Don Phillips. Swinney, who is now entering his 10th season as (…)
Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard spoke to the media Thursday afternoon following the Tigers’ morning scrimmage at Clemson Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Pollard was asked about the quarterbacks, (…)
Mark Fields was in the midst of a productive junior season in 2017 when the wheels came off on Oct. 13. The Clemson cornerback injured his foot in the Tigers’ loss to Syracuse at the Carrier Dome (…)
Since camp started two weeks ago, the Clemson coaches have praised Kelly Bryant’s improvements. They have talked about how he is a different quarterback and how each day he continues to be better than (…)
What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including two ESPN announcers give their thoughts on the best Death Valley, head coach Dabo Swinney on the QB performances in (…)
As Tony Elliott sits in the press box and looks down on the field as he calls plays, he just sits in amazement watching some of the plays he sees from freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Everyone knows (…)
On Thursday afternoon second-ranked Clemson held its third and final scrimmage of fall camp at Death Valley. The media spoke with head coach Dabo Swinney, along with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot (…)
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Thursday’s scrimmage was “a good last scrimmage.” Venables went on to say he saw some good and some bad as the Tigers scrimmaged at Death (…)
Clemson linebacker Shaq Smith looks as good as he has since he stepped on campus in 2016, according to head coach Dabo Swinney. “He’s made great improvement,” Swinney said Thursday (…)