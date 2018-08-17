Elliott wants to see improvement with 'second group'

Football

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott liked what he saw from the first team in Thursday’s scrimmage, but wants to see improvement from the second unit.

Watch Elliott discuss the scrimmage and the depth chart on TCITV:

