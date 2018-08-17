Lamar likes passion he sees in Jake Venables

Tre Lamar got a good laugh when he was asked about freshman linebacker Jake Venables earlier this week.

Venables, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, got mad and threw a couple of swings during one of the Tigers’ earlier practices in fall camp.

“You can tell he has that Venables’ blood in him,” Lamar said with a huge grin. “He and dad were mad out there.

“It was good to see. Jake plays hard and he is a physical linebacker. He is like Coach V in a way that they are very aggressive and passionate about what they do.”

Watch Lamar talk about what he is doing to keep the middle linebacker job and the rest of the unit on TCITV.