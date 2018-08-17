Practicing against best D-Line in the country makes Pollard better

With nearly two weeks until Furman pays a visit to second-ranked Clemson for the Tigers’ home opener on Sept. 1, all eyes have been on the quarterback battle, specifically down to senior incumbent Kelly Bryant and freshman Trevor Lawrence.

After the third and final scrimmage in Clemson Memorial Stadium Thursday afternoon, offensive lineman Sean Pollard feels any quarterback can get the job done right now.

“I was blocking for (Kelly), I mean the O-line, we know what they’re supposed to do, but we’re not going to question our quarterbacks,” Pollard said. “We’re not going to do that. They’re all really good players. Every single one of them could go out there and start for us right now and play.

“All I know is when we block for any of them, they’re all going to make completions because they’re all great quarterbacks. So as an o-line we take pride in keeping them clean so they can go out and show out.”

As for Pollard, he just focuses on his own responsibilities and is adjusting smoothly to making the transition for tackle to guard.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” he said. “I mean really it was coach saying I was moving to guard and, ‘Yes Sir!’ I really didn’t ask questions. It was fun. Facing Christian Wilkins and Dexter (Lawrence) is a little bit different than facing Austin (Bryant) and Clelin (Ferrell).

“But it’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed it. I played guard in high school, but it’s been since my sophomore year so it was a little bit of a learning curve, but it’s gotten a little bit easier since the spring.”

Pollard has realized playing guard is much more fast-paced than tackle and has picked up on just how crucial footwork can be.

“Footwork is hard, it’s the most important thing, but just how quick everything gets on you,” he said “At tackle you can kind of sit back and watch the plays out. At guard you don’t have time. You have to step and react.

“It’s all reactionary so if your footwork isn’t key you’re not going to pick up stuff. With tackle sometimes you can be a little different and kind of sit back a little more.”

However, nothing can prepare him more than facing the top defensive line in the nation, which Pollard admits has helped he and the rest of the offense very much.

“I mean you’re going against the best defensive line in the country,” he said. “Obviously, yeah I’m not going to come out smiling like yeah, ‘I’m excited I get to go against that defense,’ but it’s also a blessing because we realize that Coach ( Brent Venables) is the best defensive coordinator in the country with the best defensive line.

“We’re going to see more stuff on our practice field than we’re going to see in games. It’s just going to prepare me to be able to go into any game no matter who we’re playing… some days it sucks but overall it’s a good feeling to know you’re going against them every day and getting better.”